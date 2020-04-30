Their house to your house

Musicians are performing concerts from their homes — their showers, even — for isolated listeners

Music soothes.

Music inspires.

Music comforts.

We’ve all been listening to more music as we’ve self-quarantined: our favorite bands to make us feel better, fast beats to inspire us to move and dance.

And musicians, being musicians, have to make music. Their desire is as natural and as compelling as their urge to breathe.

So in these difficult times they’re making music in their homes for us to listen to in our homes.

Musicians as diverse as Richard Thompson, Erykah Badu and Paul Simon are releasing songs — and in some cases, entire concerts — from home. It’s as if they’re giving a private performance, just for you.

Listen to your favorite musicians to help yourself feel better. And take the time to discover some new artists.

While it seems that every artist or wannabe musician, good and bad, is putting videos online, here’s a look at some quality series you shouldn’t miss, made specifically for this time:

¦ “In My Room”

Rolling Stone magazine launched its “In My Room” music series — a miniseries of musicians performing from home during this time of self-isolation. New videos are released online at 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on rol.st/instagram.

They kicked it off on March 18 with Brian Wilson, who, seated behind his piano, performs — what else? — his iconic “In My Room.” He follows it up with the Beach Boys’ “Do It Again” and concludes with “Love & Mercy.”

Other artists include John Fogerty singing Credence Clearwater Revival classics such as “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Long as I Can See the Light,” from his home in Los Angeles.

From his home in New York City, Graham Nash performs “Our House,” “4 + 20” and “Teach Your Children,” interspersing the songs with gentle reminders that “We need to wash our hands and we need to stay home.” (And is that a Joni Mitchell piece of art on the left side of the screen, past his right shoulder?)

“We are all in this together, we will make it together,” he reassures.

Yola, with roommates Birds of Chicago, sings a soulful cover of “At Last” by Etta James and “It Ain’t Easier” and “Second Cousin.”

Other artists in the series so far: Angelique Kidjo, Hinds, Nathaniel Rateliff and Steve Earle.

¦ “Tiny Desk Home Concerts”

The people who perform for NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts” are used to working in a small space: behind a desk at a music library in the public radio’s Washington, D.C., headquarters. Now, they’re being asked to perform from home, in a series called “Tiny Desk Home Concerts.”

Like Rolling Stone’s “In My Room” series, “Tiny Desk Home Concerts” last approximately 15 minutes. But unlike that series, it introduces viewers to performers they might not have heard of before.

Tarriona “Tank” Ball, lead singer of Tank and the Bangas, a New Orleans group that won a “Tiny Desk Concert” contest in 2017, jams on her own in her living room, using a suitcase and other items for percussion, free-styling. “Don’t go out to the cookout,” she admonishes over a driving electronic beat while seated on her couch. Her vibe combines funk, jazz, hip-hop and spoken word.

Seated behind a mountain of keyboards (with multiple guitars hung on the walls), Michael McDonald plays “Ode to Joy” before going into “Matters of the Heart,” “Minute by Minute” and then “What a Fool Believes.”

The series also includes Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey singing “Stone Me,” “Someone Else’s Problem” and “All American Made.”

Also, for those who have never heard a “Tiny Desk Concert,” years and years of back concerts can be found on YouTube or on www.npr.org. (The show began in 2008). Hear artists such as Lizzo, Cat Stevens and Adele, but also discover new artists such as Fantastic Negrito and Gaelynn Lea, both “Tiny Desk Concert” contest winners.

¦ “Live at Home”

Billboard magazine’s “Live at Home” series is live-streamed on Billboard’s Facebook page.

Artists include Hozier, Russell Dickerson, JoJo, Haley Reinhart, Lecrae, Gavin Rossdale and the irrepressible Tank, of Tank and the Bangas, who, with keyboard accompaniment, opens with a delightful jazz/soul version of “Here Comes the Sun,” reassuring us, musically, “It’s all right.”

And yes, due to audience demand, you can see Josh Groban singing “You Raise Me Up” in his shower. Saying, “You have to have the right acoustics,” and telling viewers they have to sing along, he takes his laptop into the bathroom, sits in the shower and even shows us his tube of beard wash, before singing “You Raise Me Up.”

Artists choose a charity they want to raise money for and ask viewers to donate. The concerts can also be seen on www.billboard.com.

¦ “Unplugged at Home”

Everyone’s familiar with MTV’s “Unplugged” series, where artists perform acoustic versions of their songs. Now, for all of us staying at home, we have “Unplugged at Home” to watch on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Singer perform in their bedrooms, from their roofs and yes, in their bathrooms.

It’s even more stripped down than the “Unplugged” series, and shorter — approximately 15 minutes, with singers performing two or three of their greatest hits — as opposed to an hour-long concert. As with the original series, the singers also talk about the inspiration behind the songs.

Performers include Alessia Cara, Yungblud, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Shaggy and Melissa Etheridge.

¦ “Songs from Home”

“I wanna join the crowd and sing some songs, live from my kitchen,” says singer/songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter, wearing a baseball cap and playing an acoustic guitar. She kicked off her “Songs from Home” series on March 18 with “Edinburgh,” one of her older songs “about one of my favorite places in the world.” (Her golden retriever, Angus, walks through the scene while she’s introducing it, and then puts his paws on the kitchen counter, likely looking for food, before giving the singer a kiss.)

Subsequent songs include “Soul Companion” and “The Hard Way.”

¦ “Quarantunes”

Over a series of evenings, Lukas Nelson performs a diversity of covers: one of Paul Simon’s “Sound of Silence” (dedicated it to New York), one of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” one of Bill Withers’ “Use Me” and also John Prine’s “Hello In There” and a tender version of “Volare.” (Mr. Withers died at age 81 of cardiovascular disease on March 30 this year. Mr. Prine was 73 when he died from COVID-19 on April 7.)

For those who are getting too stressed out over constant news-watching, Mr. Nelson provides words of wisdom, performing “Turn Off the News and Build a Garden” with his brother Micah as their father, Willie Nelson, looks on.

¦ “Solidarity Sessions”

The World Health Organization and Global Citizen are releasing videos of musicians performing from home on “#SolidaritySessions” and “#SolidarityShows.” Musicians include Chris Martin, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Common, Julianne Hough, Hozier and One Republic.

They also globally streamed “One World: Together at Home” on April 18 on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS networks and iHeartMedia.

A benefit for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and local and regional charities, it was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Steven Colbert.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, musicians performing include: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billy Joe Armstrong from Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. For more information, go to www.who.int. ¦